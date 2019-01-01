The holding company is engaged in the investment and purchase of shares of various companies, which allows it, among other things, to become the owner of controlling stakes.

That’s why, a successful holding company has the ability to make key decisions in another business, engage in recruitment and cleaning of staff, up to the managerial level, gets the necessary control over the activities of its subsidiaries.

In addition to minority interests in companies, holdings can own patents, real estate, hedge funds and more. The direct task of the holding company is to control its investments in the autonomous operation of assets.

The effectiveness of Gissis is a merit and a direct consequence of the coordinated work of a team of qualified professionals selected through a complex competition.

Our purpose is to scale the business by increasing the number of subsidiaries and "grandchild" controlled companies in various markets.